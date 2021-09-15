WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s. All retirees (and guest) are welcome.
TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FREE MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 p.m., as available, St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Menu will feature stuffed green peppers and will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.