WAVERLY SCHOOL RETIREES will meet for lunch on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Tomasso’s. All retirees (and guest) are welcome.

TAKEOUT COMMUNITY FREE MEAL will be held Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4:30 p.m., as available, St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Menu will feature stuffed green peppers and will be takeout only, served from the white garage behind the church. Please enter from Chemung Street and follow the signs.

