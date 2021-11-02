These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in October:
Fiction: “The Magician” by Colm Toibin; “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Treachery” by Brian Freeman; “The Vanished Days” by Susanna Kearsley; “The Family Plot” by Megan Collins; “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr; “The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman; “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles; “Beautiful World, Where Are You?” By Sally Rooney; “The Judge’s List” by John Grisham; “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb.
Non Fiction: “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin; “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner; “King of the Blues: The Rise and Reign of B.B. King” by Daniel De Vise.
Christian fiction: “The Secret Keepers of Old Depot Grocery” by Amanda Cox; “A Flicker of Light” by Katie Powner; “The Heart of a Cowboy” by Jody Hedlund; “Waiting on Love” by Tracie Peterson; “A Season on the Wind” by Suzanne Woods Fisher.
Large type: “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang; “The Princess Stakes” by Amalie Howard; “Love and the Silver Lining” by Tammy Gray; “The Healing of Natalie Curtis” by Jane Kirkpatrick.
DVDs: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (animated) with LeBron James & Don Cheadle; “Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, and Taika Waititi; “The Green Knight” with Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton; “Snake Eyes” with Henry Golding, Andrew Kobi, and Haruka Abe; “The Suicide Squad” with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena.
These items and many others have been added to the library’s collection. If they don’t have the item you want, the interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library.
For more information, call the library at (570) 297-2436, check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org, or “like” the Bradford County Library on Facebook.
