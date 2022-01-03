SAYRE – The Athens Senior Citizens Club Christmas Luncheon was held Dec. 8, 2021 at the Airport Seniors Community Center Hall. We had 11 members and Laura Babcock was our special guest.
Ted led us in the Lord’s Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag before we ate. The dish-to-pass meal was delicious, featuring taco salad, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, Waldorf salad, Jell-O, chocolate parfait and lots of Christmas cookies.
The secretary and treasurer reports were read by Ginny and approved.
December birthdays Yvonne Cornell (Dec. 1), Madeline King (Dec. 14), Judy Biery (Dec. 16), June Holmes (Dec. 24) and Ellen Selle (Dec. 30). Our December anniversary is Madeline and Kenny King on Dec. 23.
Patti and Ted Benjamin won the raffles. The door prizes went to Tina Gabriel, Ginny and Frank Malone.
We will receive our 2022 officers at the Jan. 12 luncheon meeting at the Airport Seniors Community Center Hall. We will have the memorial service for members lost in 2021: James McCloe, Feb. 27, 2021; Richard Biery, July 15, 2021; Adeline Payne, Aug. 23, 2021; and Arlene Ogden, Nov. 4, 2021; at this meeting. Members, please bring dish to pass and own table service. Coffee will be provided. Any questions, please call Ginny Malone at (570) 888-3712 about this special meeting.
We are planning our Valentine Luncheon at Fortune Buffet; it will be Feb. 9, 2022 at noon.
A special thank you to Tina Gabriel for sitting at the door each month and welcoming our members, and Burt Cole for making the coffee each month.
Prayers for our missing seniors with health problems that could not be with us. New members are welcome. Merry Christmas to you all and we wish you a happy new year.
Ted closed the meeting at 1:10 p.m. and we all sang “God Bless America.”
