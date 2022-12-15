OWEGO — Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s is pleased to announce the kickoff to its third annual Spirit of Hope fund-raising campaign.
Funds raised from this campaign will further the organization’s mission to strengthen communities while empowering individuals and families to achieve independence and enrich their quality of life.
In the Spirit of Hope, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. is asking for support through tax-deductible donations to assist the agency to respond to the ever-growing and changing needs of residents in Tioga County.
Donations to the campaign will play a vital role in enabling the agency to continue to offer a high level of service and response to those in need this holiday season.
The campaign will continue through Dec. 31, 2022.
The Spirit of Hope campaign provides support to Tioga Opportunities, Inc. to deliver a range of services including delivery of a hot nutritious meal to an isolated older adult, reliable transportation to a critical medical appointment, accessible healthcare and health education, respite for an exhausted caretaker, safe and dignified housing, and nutrition and breastfeeding support for young families.
In 2021, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. served over 3,100 customers and reinvested $3.6 million dollars into the local economy in Tioga and neighboring counties through local vendors and employee salaries.
Secure online donations may be made on the agency’s website at www.tiogaopp.org/hope or mailed to Tioga Opportunities, Inc., Spirit of Hope Campaign, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, NY 13827.
