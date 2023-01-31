Spalding Memorial Library News
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about Groundhog Day on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week Ms. Jess will read stories about Groundhog Day. We will have playtime after the 11AM session.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions! Call 570-888-7117!
Sayre Public Library News
This Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m., we will have a Virtual Author Talk with Randall Munroe.
Please join for what is sure to be the most fun — filled hour of the day as we chat online with Randall Munroe about his new book What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions. The millions of people around the world who read and loved What If? still have questions, and those questions are getting stranger. Thank goodness xkcd creator Randall Munroe is here to help. Planning to ride a fire pole from the moon back to Earth? The hardest part is sticking the landing. Hoping to cool the atmosphere by opening everyone’s freezer door at the same time? Maybe it’s time for a brief introduction to thermodynamics. Want to know what would happen if you rode a helicopter blade, built a billion — story building, made a lava lamp out of lava, or jumped on a geyser as it erupted? Okay, if you insist. Filled with bonkers science, boundless curiosity, and Randall’s signature stick — figure comics, What if? 2 provides his best answers yet to the weirdest questions you never thought to ask. All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Also on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m., Sayre Public Library will be hosting Chocolate Fever: History, Trivia, and Tasting! Join us for an evening of history facts, trivia, and, of course, chocolate! We will start things off with a presentation on the history of chocolate followed up by a tasting of various types of chocolate. The program will end with a fun trivia game with chocolate prizes! Interested? You may register in person, by phone, or through our website www.sayrepl.org. Registration is preferred but not required. We hope to see you there!
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 st at 7 p.m., we will be hosting another session of our Many Voices Book Club. This is a book discussion group for adults focusing on the we alth of titles for children and young adults that are written by and about people from marginalized populations, including, but not limited to, Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color, as well as authors/characters who are in the LGBTQ community, thos e who are differently abled, and those who have experienced or continue to experience poverty. The discussion will focus on how sharing these works can contribute toward a greater picture of acceptance and inclusion in our community. Participants in this g roup will be able to choose and keep books provided by the library and funded through the ALA American Rescue Fund Humanities grant.
Sayre Public Library continues to offer our “stay and play” time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands — on play time!
Sayre Public Library also offers One — on — one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen — minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org . Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2023. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “The Consequences of Fear, ” by Jacqueline Winspear,“ Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, and “Violeta ,” by Isabel Allende .
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888 — 2256 with any questions.
