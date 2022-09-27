Looking for something fun to do on a Monday night? Join Laura for a Fairy and Gnome Garden Crafting Potluck! Everyone brings crafting supplies to share to help us decorate your gardens! Registration and Material Fee Required. Register today for Sept. 26 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.!
On Tuesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.
Whether you are 10 or 110 join us on Wednesday the 28th for Gaming Club! Bring a deck of cards or a board game that you enjoy and share it with the group! We look forward to seeing you from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 28th!
On Thursday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about construction.
Join us on Friday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and a craft! This week we will read construction stories. All ages are invited to join the fun!
Books and a Bonfire is back! Register your child to participate in our outdoor event on Oct. 1 from noon to 2:30 p.m. Kids will listen to stories from Ms. Jess, paint a pumpkin, make a s’more, and take home a free book! Have some fall fun at the library! 50 Child Maximum for Registration.
It’s that time again! Pencil in Nov. 26 2022! Spalding Memorial Library announces the release of vendor applications for the 9th annual Christmas Market! Email mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org for an application or pick one up at the Library! Questions, Call 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
