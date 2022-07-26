Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale begins this Friday July 29 and will run through Saturday Aug 7 as inventory lasts. This sale features new and gently used decor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices!
Bring your own bags and shop a wide variety of items priced to sell. Please note that the library will be closing at 2 p.m. on Thursday July 28 to allow for the set up of the sale.
This Tuesday July 26 at 10 a.m. join us for our Summer Learning finale in Howard Elmer Park. Bright Star Theatre will present their version of “The Little Mermaid.” Bright Star is well known for its quality theatrical productions and this one is sure to be a crowd pleaser!
Also on Tuesday, July 26 at 8 p.m., join Sayre Public Library for a Zoom webinar about Business for the Greater Good! We’ll be discussing community-minded business practices and business ethics, as well as the concept of social responsibility and operating your business in a way that benefits your community and limits the negative impacts of your organization’s operations. Register ahead on our website at www.sayrepl.org or email bbacorn@sayrepl.org for the link!
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. – this week’s theme is Hawaiian Luaus! Join us for an adventure with tropical stories and a celebration of Hawaiian culture with music and games. No reservations are needed! Bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love! In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
This Thursday, July 28 at 6 p.m. Sayre Public Library will be presenting a Business Insurance 101 Webinar. Join us on Zoom as 2 Rivers Insurance presents essential information on insurance for your business! Register ahead on our website at www.sayrepl.org or email bbacorn@sayrepl.org for the link!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “Switchboard Soldiers,” by Jennifer Chiaverini, “The Daughter of Doctor Moreau,” by Silvia Moreno — Garcia and “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” by Daniel Silva.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pickup and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888- 2256 with any questions.
