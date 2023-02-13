Bradford-Tioga Head Start class celebrates the heart

During a recent lesson about tubes and tunnels, the Athens 2 students, and staff of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. discussed where tubes and tunnels can be found. What a surprise when the children discovered that the human body — specifically the heart — has tubes! Since February is American Heart Month, the class decided to take a look at what the tubes of the heart do and why they are important. The class also talked about how being safe, kind, and responsible should apply to taking care of our bodies and our heart.
After learning about the heart, what it looks like, and how it functions, the children decided to make a card for their hearts to show their appreciation for all of the work it does. Later in the week, they learned some heart healthy exercises and decided to wear red on Feb. 3 in celebration of American Heart Month’s Wear Red Day.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
