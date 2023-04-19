WAVERLY — Throughout history, Americans have lifted up fervent prayers to God on behalf of our nation. From the first gatherings of our Founding Fathers through every year’s Presidential Proclamation of the National Day of Prayer, our nation rallies around common needs and themes to draw into prayer.
This year, the National Day of Prayer 2023 theme is, “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” coming from the promise in Scripture found in James 5:16 NKJV that says, “the effective fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much.” This is a promise that our nation has witnessed over the decades of prayer since the National Day of Prayer became public law in 1952.
Our nation has seen the hand and heart of God move, and therefore Americans come earnestly and expectantly to pray for the nation, gathering in love and unity throughout communities on May 4, 2023, to pray in faith and celebrate the prayers that are prayed throughout the year.
“Our humble, fervent, heartfelt, and passionate prayers put God’s abilities in action,” said National Day of Prayer Task Force president, Kathy Branzell. “These are the prayers that we want to pray with our eyes wide open so we don’t miss a moment of God’s heart and hands moving. Even as our words hang in the air, He is already answering, touched just as Jesus was on earth by the faith with which someone asks and believes. He takes our intercession and impacts not just the course of time, but the course of souls and the Kingdom. God uses our prayers to write the history books of tomorrow.”
These fervent intercessions will be carried out in all 50 states and several U.S. territories through tens of thousands of local prayer gatherings on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday May 4.
Locally, there will be a National Day of Prayer service at Muldoon Park at noon. Several local churches will be participating. There is no cost for this event, and no registration is required.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.