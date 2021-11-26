WEST BURLINGTON – The Bradford County Library presents Celia Clement discussing her book, “Three Sisters: A True Holocaust Story of Love, Luck and Survival,” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, via Zoom.
November 1938 begins the four-year ordeal of the seven member Kroch family who endure unfathomable conditions in their fight for survival: imprisonment in French internment camps, hiding in a tiny tool shed, and adapting to the deplorable conditions of a Nazi prison.
The memoirs of Alexandra, age 11, and her sisters, 15-year-old Eva and 14-year-old Judith, interweave as they recount the true story of their escape from the Nazis. Leaving behind their life of luxury, the girls describe unimaginable hunger, deprivation and fear. Family love, music, and the close friendship of strangers are the essential ingredients that sustain them through the hardships they face at every step. Two factors ultimately saved them: rescuers and enormous luck.
This story of resiliency and courage will inspire and uplift. By reading “Three Sisters,” a testament to the human spirit, you will bear witness, and in so doing, keep the memories of the Holocaust alive.
Celia Clement received her B.A. from Cornell in 1977 and graduated in 1980 from Columbia University with a Masters in Social Work. Since 1985 she has worked for the Ithaca City School District as a school social worker and is recently retired.
Celia has been working in the field of bully prevention and intervention for over 30 years. She has developed several programs for elementary, middle and high schools that help to change school cultures. She has presented bullying awareness training to students to every grade. She has also offered workshops addressing bullying and cyber bullying to community groups, parent groups, day care and school staff.
Both of Celia’s parents are Holocaust survivors. Her father escaped from Germany and was raised by a family in England. Her mother is one of the three sisters in the memoir about their escape from the Holocaust. Celia sees many connections between the work she does in bullying prevention, and her book about the Holocaust, which she hopes will inform people about the consequences of not standing up to hate.
She lives in an 1830s farmhouse in Ithaca, N.Y., with her husband, one cat, and a very small dog. She and her husband have raised three children.
Celia, with some friends, started a group for children of Holocaust survivors. More than 70 people in the small city of Ithaca have joined this group which is on hold at the moment due to COVID.
This program is free and open to the public. Please contact the library at (570) 297-2436 or bclibrary@bradfordco.org for Zoom login information.
