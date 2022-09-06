Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events!
Summer reading has officially concluded. Remember you may turn in your reading logs until Sept. 30.
Tuesday story times are continuing at Muldoon Park beginning at 10:10 a.m. Bring a chair, a blanket, or a beach towel and join us in the park! All ages are welcome to attend. Along with reading books, we will continue to learn sign language based on our weekly themes. Story times are filled with music and a take-home craft.
Toddler Time is our new and growing popular program! This event is held weekly on Thursday’s at 10:10 a.m. in person only. Toddler time is run similarly to story time but with shorter books and concludes with group play. If you and anyone you know has a little one that may not be quite ready to sit still for a story time, no worries, bring them to toddler time! Babies are also encouraged to attend. Sign language is also taught at toddler time and a take-home craft is provided as well. The theme for this coming week at story and toddler time is “Back to School.”
Our kids craft night will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. We will be making owl paper plates.
Great news! We will be offering an adult book club, and the first organizational meeting will be on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m.
Music is in the air, and we are looking to hold a drumming event in September. If you have any empty cans that may be donated to the library, we would greatly appreciate it! Any questions, ask Janine for more details.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth St, Waverly, NY 14892. (607) 565-9341
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.