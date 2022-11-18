At the November meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society Board of Trustees Matthew Carl Executive Director reported that this years very well attended Friday Night at the Museum program has concluded for the year. Matt also reported that a meeting of the museums of Bradford County was held at Bradford County Historical Society on Sept. 8. He gave a talk on famous people from Bradford County at the Endless Mountains Heritage Region Fall Paddle.
The sidewalk along Pine Street has been replaced. The window wells and stormwater drainage along Pine Street was eliminated. The paving for the parking lot has been completed and the parking spaces have been marked out for painting. This long-awaited project is now complete.
Over 100 Towanda fifth grade students toured the museum over a three-day period. The students were very interested, and all seemed to find objects that interested them.
We have received several memorials for the late Doris Madill. Doris was a long-time volunteer at the museum who had a keen interest in research.
The reprint of the Beers Atlas of Bradford County is in the works and will be delivered in the first week of December. The date of the annual holiday book sale will not be set until we have an exact delivery date. The reprint of the Atlas will be available at the book sale.
Margaret Walsh chairperson of the nominating committee presented the slate of officers for 2023. President Henry G. Farley, Sayre, Vice President, J. Kelsey Jones, Wells Township, Secretary, Rita Carey, Camptown, Treasurer, Buddy Crockett, Athens Township and Corresponding Secretary, Sue Roy, Wysox Township. The slate was unanimously approved.
In the correspondence report Henry Farley read a note from a member who lives out west that appreciated the live stream of our annual meeting in October.
There were five new members since the last meeting. We now have 72 digital members, our website has 766 users, our Facebook page now has 2,351 followers, our You Tube channel has 125 subscribers and 43 members have requested live streams.
There were 211 museum visitors since the last meeting.
Denise Golden in the Library Clerk’s Report stated that there were 52 library patrons registered for the period and 31 volunteer hours logged.
Recent gifts to the society: Sayre High School Yearbook, 1951, given by Charles Lundy, Arlington, VA. “Growing up in Stevensville”, “The Stevensville and Forkston, PA diary summaries of Margaret Kasson and Frederick Fassett”, and “Belinda Sumner MaGee Diary Notes”, written and given by Richard L. Schuster, Columbia, SC. Collection of papers from the Bullock family, M. Louis Gore painting of Glenarm Castle in Ireland, several wedding invitations from East Smithfield to include the wedding invitation Gifford Pinchot who was once Governor of the Commonwealth, three Bustin family scrapbooks, given by Henry Farley, Sayre. “History of the Piollet Family”, by Steven Wheeler, wedding certificate for Nichols/Stage family, Scrapbook of Georgia Stage Nichols, given by Steven Wheeler, Naples Florida.
Collection of yearbooks for Northeast Bradford High School (2015-2021), given by Northeast Bradford School District Rome. Photos of Marilyn Perry, Towanda Gun Club Charter and history, Penelec comic book, 2 Ready Kilowatts cookbooks; given by the Skip and Marilyn Miller family, Towanda. Four glass bottles for C. S. Smith, Porters and A&P Extracts, given by Linda Warner, Sayre. Full length men’s coat and set of mittens all made from bear fur and in excellent condition, Letter opener form McPherson’s Monuments, Towanda given by Helen Souto, Rome. One wooden ruler, “L. T. Rupert, Hudson Sales and Service, Towanda” and one yellow metal sign for hanging on a vehicle “Sylvania”, given by Lawrence L. Rupert, Waverly, NY.
Surname searches have been completed for Burt, Cooper, Quick and Winslow families.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail 109 Pine Street, Towanda. The society is a recipient agency of the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission, The Bradford County United Way, The Endless Mountains Heritage Region, and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. For more information and hours of operation visit us at bradfordhistory.com or call 570-265-2240.
