Thursday, May 18:
FREE MEAL: At St. James Catholic Church in Waverly from 4:30 p.m. as available. The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce and meat balls, tossed salad, roll and dessert. This is a take out from the elevator area in the parking lot next to the church.
Saturday, May 20:
ANNUAL MEETING: Of the South Litchfield (Bumpville) Cemetery Association will be held at the cemetery. There will be a clean-up bee starting at 9 a.m. with the meeting to follow at noon. In case of inclement weather the meeting will be held in Rodney Arnold’s garage. All interested are encouraged to attend. For info call Rodney Arnold 570-247-2608 or Wayne Miller 570-247-7574.
Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21:
THE VALLEY CHORUS PRESENTS “DARKNESS TO LIGHT”: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Keystone Theater in Towanda, and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Athens High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 pre-sale and $15 at the door. Available at the Jolly Farmer in WAverly and Yale’s Music Shop in Athens, online at www.thevalleychorus.org or by contacting a member of the chorus.
Monday, May 22:
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY SENIOR SERIES: Mary Frisbie — Sayre Healthcare Personal Care from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Information on admissions to the personal care center and other relevant information.
COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE: Noon to 5 p.m., South wing of the St. John Lutheran Church at 207 S. Hopkins St. in Sayre. Please call 1-800 RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “St John Sayre” to schedule an appointment. The first 30 donors will receive a gift certificate redeemable for a free small ice cream cone from Johnny D’s Ice Cream, 107 East Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA, a $3.25 value!
Tuesday, May 23:
FREE BRIDGE LESSONS: 2 to 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Jeffrey Dann will be teaching beginners’ bridge lessons. Email to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com or call 570-888-6311 if interested.
Thursday, May 25:
FREE BRIDGE LESSONS: 2 to 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Jeffrey Dann will be teaching beginners’ bridge lessons. Email to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com or call 570-888-6311 if interested.
FREE COMMUNITY SUPPER: 4 to 6 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer located at 201 S. Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. Hosted by St. John Lutheran Church. All are welcome and take out is available.
Monday, May 29:
MEMORIAL DAY PARADE: 10 a.m., lining up on Brock Street and going down Lockhart Street to Desmond Street to West Packer Avenue and ending at Howard Elmer Park in Sayre. The theme this year is “Honoring our Vietnam Veterans.” Anyone interested in marching in the parade or including a float can pick up an entry form at the Sayre American Legion at 171 Cayuta St. in Sayre.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE: 10 a.m. Hosted by the Wilawana Cemetery Association. Christopher Withey, Certified Lay Minister, a veteran himself, will provide the patiotic program. All are welcome to attend. Address: 1182 Wilawana Rd, Wilawana, Sayre PA.
Tuesday, May 30:
SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY SENIOR SERIES: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Paul Urban — Lowery Urban Funeral Home. Pre-planning your funeral arrangements.
FREE BRIDGE LESSONS: 2 to 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library in Athens. Jeffrey Dann will be teaching beginners’ bridge lessons. Email to ValleyBridgeClub@yahoo.com or call 570-888-6311 if interested.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.