Thursday, June 16:
PANKCAKE BREAKFAST: Hosted by the Valley Active Living Center in United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Cost is $5. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. For more info, call 570-888-2387.
COMMUNITY MEAL: Hosted by the St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Serving will be take out only from the parking lot beginning at 4:30 p.m. as available. Menu is swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn and brownie prepared and served by the North Barton Grange.
Saturday, June 18:
CHEMUNG COUNTY 4-H HORSE’N AROUND: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chemung County Fairgrounds. Games, races, petting zoo and more. All are invited. Cost is $3 per person, or $10 maximum per family. To benefit 4-H riders for equipment for fair. Donations for the SPCA and Second Chance Thoroughbred Rescue will also be accepted.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. until gone, hosted by the Sayre VFW Post 1536.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m.. Hosted by the South Creek Lions. Reservations must be received by June 10. Call 570-637-2222. $10 per half. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett. Pa.
FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND ANNUAL CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company. $11 meal includes half chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, roll and bottle of water. Half chicken alone $7.
Monday, June 20:
SALVATION ARMY CHURCH: Located at 351 Fulton St., South Waverly Pa., will host a free community dinner from 4 to 5 p.m. Take-out only. Menu includes hamburger on roll, pasta salad, chips, fruit, dessert and a beverage. Those wishing a dinner for someone not in attendance should come at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDOBON: invites the public to join them for a picnic and bird walk at 6 p.m. at the White Wagon Boat Launch Pavilion on the Chemung River, 153 White Wagon Rd, Waverly, NY, behind the CVS distribution center. For more information contact 607-425-7426.
A CAREGIVER’S GUIDE TO FINANCES: 1 to 2 p.m., Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc. as an education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Join us to learn about the costs of caregiving and the benefits of early planning, how to avoid financial abuse and fraud, start a conversation about finances, assess financial and legal needs, and find support. This presentation is free to the public, but reservations are required. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat.
Thursday, June 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. Meal includes: pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, applesauce and brownies. This will be take-out only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending on available supply. ALL ARE WELCOME.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, June 23, 24 and 25:
WILLIAM SHAKEPEARE’S COMEDY ‘A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM: 7 p.m., at the outdoor Pavilion at Alparon Park, Troy Fairgrounds, Troy. Pa. Three evenings of William Shakespeare’s Comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” This show has it all, from Dukes and Ladies, to Fairies and love potions. Make it a night for the entire family as there will be food available. Tickets are available at First Citizens Community Bank in Troy, The Studio of Troy, or by contacting Jim Blade at 570-529-0620. Tickets will also be available at the Gate 3 of Alparon Park Troy, Pa.
Saturday, June 25:
SAYRE HERITAGE DAYS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sayre Historical Society. Bring a piece of Sayre History to show from 10 a.m. to noon. The Sayre Historical society will also have some rarely seem items on display. Come experience the History of Sayre.
Sunday, June 26:
WAVERLY CLOCK FIRE PRESENTATION: 1 to 4 p.m., Waverly Historical Society and Museum on Chemung Street. Former fire chief Ron Keene will hold a slide show of that night. Light refreshments as well as ice cream and a fire truck will be present at the event. The museum invites members, town officials, firemen and the public to share their memories or learn about a piece of our past.
Saturday, July 9:
SPENCER-VAN ETTEN ALUMNI ASSOCIATION ANNUAL BANQUET: At the Hollybrook Country Club in Spencer. Join us as we recognize the classes of 1970, 1971, and 1972 on their 50th anniversaries. Social hour followed by casual buffet with cash bar. The banquet is open to all classes and guests. We expect a great turnout this year!Banquet Contact: Deb Hodges 607-227-7872 — email: banquet@svealumni.org.
Sunday, July 10:
8TH ANNUAL SVE OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT AND BARBECUE: At the Catatonk Golf Club in Candor. Entries accepted through July 1. Individuals welcome and matched for team play in this captain and crew event.Not a golfer, but want to join in the fun? Register for the post-event barbecue! Golf Contacts: Lorie VanDusen 607-279-9440; Vickie VanDerpoel 607-223-4538; email: golf@sveopen.com.
Wednesday, July 13:
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS LUNCHEON: Noon At the Airport Community Center, on Piper Street in Sayre. Bring dish to pass, own table service and drink. Coffee will be provided.
Saturday, July 16:
FOURTH ANNUAL QUINCEY’S CAUSE RIDE: Hosted by Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the event and its cause, check out the event’s Facebook page, or contact Samantha Lantz at 607-742-5494 for sponsorship information.
Saturday, Aug. 6:
PANTHER PROWL 5K AND PANTHER PRIDE WALK: At Vergason Technology Center in Van Etten. Pre-register by July 15 to secure your shirt! Walkers are most welcome! Prizes for top finishers; refreshments. 5K Contact: Gary Vergason, Race Director 607-351-3819; email: run@PantherProwl5k.com.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
PICNIC IN THE PARK AND VBS CARNIVAL: 4 to 6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Music, games, food, fun and more. Includes visits from police and fire departments. Everyone is invited to attend. Hosted by Waverly First Baptist Church, Waverly United Methodist Church, Milan United Methodist Church, Blessed Trinity Parish, and St. James Catholic Church. Call 607-565-9593 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 25:
WAVERLY COMMUNITY USED BOOK SALE: Will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them to the church any Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A scheduling call to the church at 607-565-8650 would be appreciated. Please no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
