Autumn is in full swing, and that means the current reading program is off to a fantastic start. Fall Reading packets are available at the library for pick up. Ask us about earning tokens towards our book vending machine for kids and teens.
We are introducing our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Story Time is back at its new day and time. This is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 11:15 a.m. Join us for more stories, songs, sign language, and crafts.
The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Halloween.”
We will be holding a Plant and Recipe Swap on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Please bring a plant to receive a plant.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call at 607-565-9341 or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, N.Y.
Sayre Public Library
Keep up to date by following our Facebook page for Story Time themes.
Save the date for Computers 101, which we will be offering Friday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m. New to the world of computers and no idea where to start? Join us at the Sayre Public Library for a group tech assistance session about the very basics of operating a computer.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New non-fiction includes “Beyond the Wand: the magic and mayhem of growing up a wizard,” by Tom Felton, “And there was light: Abraham Lincoln and the American struggle,” by Jon Meacham, and “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: a memoir,” by Paul Newman.
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the month of October Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
