Please note that Sayre Public Library will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will reopen for regular hours on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m.
For writers participating in NaNoWriMo or anyone interested, stop by the library on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. for a National Novel Writing Month check-in and discussion on writing the resolution of your book. This event is a part of our November NaNoWriMo Program Series, but you do not have to attend every single event to participate.
Sayre Public Library’s Weekly Story Times continue at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays in the month of November! Families are invited to come meet Miss Gwen, our new Youth Services Librarian, and to enjoy stories, songs, and activities. We will be reading books and doing crafts related to our weekly topic, Thanksgiving!
Save the date for Try Something New: Paper-Crafting Greeting Cards, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. We found a new “toy” to play with and we invite you all to join us as we play around with it during this paper-crafting greeting card craft night! We will be crafting original holiday greeting cards for all occasions, and making use of the library’s Silhouette Portrait 3 Cutting Machine! Pre-registration is not required, but preferred.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Triple Cross,” by James Patterson, “The Lindbergh Nanny,” by Mariah Fredericks, and “The Lost Summers of Newport,” by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to receive updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
