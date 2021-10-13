Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative President & CEO Steve Allabaugh, right, congratulates members elected to the board of directors following the co-op’s 84th annual meeting held via online video conference Aug. 25. Pictured, from left, are directors Timothy Tewksbury of Meshoppen, Gary Hennip of Rome and Robert Fearnley of Montrose.
Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative members returned three incumbents to the board of directors during the co-op’s annual meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25.
Directors Gary Hennip of Rome, Robert Fearnley of Montrose and Timothy Tewksbury of Meshoppen, representing Zones 4, 5 and 6, respectively, were unanimously re-elected to three-year terms on the board. Each ran unopposed.
Claverack conducted its 84th Annual Meeting online via video conference from the cooperative’s headquarters building in Wysox. The cooperative had canceled the traditional in-person annual meeting due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the business portion of the meeting, board Chairman Charles Bullock of Meshoppen reported that 2020 proved to be another successful year for the cooperative.
“Despite the challenges of 2020, Claverack has stayed true to its mission, and I am happy to report that Claverack is stronger than ever and ready to provide an even brighter future for our members,” Bullock said.
In his inaugural executive address to the membership, Claverack President & CEO Steve Allabaugh reflected on the year’s accomplishments, highlighted by the award of $31 million in federal funding that will enable the cooperative to provide high-speed internet service to parts of its service territory beginning in 2022.
Claverack secured funding through the Federal Communications Commission’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund in late 2020 that will enable the cooperative to build approximately 1,500 miles of fiber optic lines in portions of Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties.
“While the funding does not allow us to serve all of our members, it provides a springboard for us to begin to help bridge the digital divide,” Allabaugh said. “It’s a huge undertaking. We expect construction to take place over the next five to six years, putting up about 300 miles of fiber optic cable each year.”
During a reorganizational meeting immediately following the annual meeting, Dr. Robert Faux of Tunkhannock was elected as the cooperative’s chairman of the board, Angela Joines of Jackson was elected vice chairman, Charles McNamara of Friendsville was elected board secretary/treasurer, and Tewksbury was elected vice secretary/treasurer.
Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative provides electricity to more than 16,000 members in Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Tioga, Lycoming, Sullivan, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties.
