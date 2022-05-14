From our archives at Tioga Point Museum

There’s no question that there are many historical items at Tioga Point Museum. That’s no surprise, but there are some mysteries within as well.
One of those mysteries is the beautiful Japanese map that hangs on the wall on the upper level of the museum. It is a print of Yokohama Harbor, Japan created by Utagawa Sadahide, real name Hashimoto Kenjiro, born in 1807 in Shimosa Province. It can be dated to 1865.
In the 1850s Sadahide began to become known for his prints of exotic locales. In 1850 he produced the five-volume Kaigai Shinwa (New Overseas Stories) about the First Opium War in China and in 1855. He produced the four-volume Kita Ezo zusetsu (Northern Japan Illustrated), which depicted the Ainu people in Ezo, the name at the time for the northernmost parts of Japan. His interest then expanded to maps. The map hanging in the museum is assembled from eight oversized sheets of paper, each separately printed in several colors. It is the traditional Japanese technique of wood block printing.
Through email correspondence in 2015 with a woman named Setsuko Means, a cataloguer at the Library of Congress, it was learned who the author is and approximate date of the print. It is believed to be a reprint of the 1859 version.
Ms. Means states, “I am a Japanese American who used to work as a reference librarian in Japan for 40 years and moved to the U.S. in 2005. My parents opened a pharmacy in Yokohama before I was born. I grew up in a suburb of Tokyo.” She worked in the Geography and Map Division in the Library of Congress.
She adds, “I am very glad that you are happy about the information I provided. It was also very interesting for me to see such a valuable material in U.S. because the Yokohama maps are in some museums in Japan, but I haven’t had a chance to see them before. When I heard about the map, I was just surprised that kind of material is kept in a museum in Pennsylvania. Now I am curious who/why the map was brought from Japan.”
This is where the mystery comes in. It is not known who donated the map to Tioga Point Museum. The early customers for Japanese souvenir photographs of Yokohama were primarily foreign residents of the town. They were a diverse community of long-term dwellers that included missionaries, diplomats, merchants and members of western military garrisons and naval squadrons who were assigned to Treaty Ports between 1863 and the mid 1870’s.
There was a Dr. James C. Hepburn who worked in Yokohama for 33 years. Also a Mr. Edward Miller of Pennsylvania, affiliated with the Reformed Dutch Church, who did mission work in Yokohoma from 1872-74. It was thought that perhaps a missionary or even a casual traveler brought it back to the U.S. Another possibility is John F. Kingsley.
John was a Navy veteran of the Civil War, from the East Smithfield, PA area. He was appointed engineer in the U.S. Navy in 1864, serving on the Monitor Nantucket in the blockade of Charleston. At the close of the war, he was attached to the Man-of-War, Shenandoah for a cruise to China and Japan which returned to Boston in 1869. While John was in Yokohama, he collected various souvenirs, which he ultimately donated to Tioga Point Museum.
While who donated the map remains an unsolved mystery, because of the numerous other souvenirs from Yokohama given by Mr. Kingsley, he seems the likely donor.
As always, more information is available in our archives. As well as a picture of Mr. Kingsley and a display of his donations in the museum.
The Tioga Point Museum is open noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the year. You’re invited to come and explore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.