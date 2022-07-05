This Tuesday July 5 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be holding another Summer Learning. Join us in Howard Elmer Park for “Arctic Ocean Adventure,” featuring a visit from Johnny D’s ice cream truck!
This Thursday, July 7, Sayre Public Library will be hosting a Teen/Tween Marvel Movie Night. We will be showing “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Snacks and drinks will be provided!
Also on Thursday, July 7, we will have the monthly meeting of our Writer’s Workshop at 6 p.m. Writers of all experience levels and genres are invited to attend!
Sayre Public Library kicks off a new series of virtual author/speaker events this month. These events can be accessed via our website under the Events tab – Speaker Series. You do not need to be a Sayre Public Library Cardholder to register! The first featured author will be Alka Joshi, author of “The Henna Artist,” a Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick. The live stream will be available for viewing on Thursday, July 7 at 9 p.m., with a recording available following the event for those unable to watch live.
We will have two events on Saturday July, 9. There will be a Try Something New! Leaf Pressing Workshop at 10 a.m., followed by a Family Camp Out Saturday Story Time at 11 a.m.
Save the Date for Sayre Public Library’s annual Holiday Decoration Sale Friday July 29th through Saturday August 7th. This sale features a wide variety of new and gently used décor for all holidays, including tabletop items, flags, wreaths, wall hangings, lights, gift wrap and bags, dishes, and figurines, all for bargain prices!
Summer Story Times continue to take place in Howard Elmer Park on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. –this week’s theme is Stars and Stripes Story Time. No reservations are needed! Pack a snack and bring a blanket or lawn chair, while we read stories and enjoy outdoor games and activities that kids will love! In the event of inclement weather, we will post alternative plans on Facebook and likely move the Story Time indoors.
Sayre Public Library will also be offering a weekly One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “A Dress of Violet Taffeta,” by Tessa Arien, “Rising Tiger,” by Brad Thor and “Fellowship Point,” by Alice Elliott Dark.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays a.m. to p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the
