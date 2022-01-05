SCRANTON – Elliott Cha of Sayre was one of eight members of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s MD Class of 2022 who recently published “Comparison of Patient Satisfaction Among Shoulder Arthroscopy Patients: Telemedicine vs. Clinic Follow Up Visits,” in the journal, “Clinics in Shoulder and Elbow,” an international, peer-reviewed journal.
The journal article is the result of the students’ Quality Improvement Community Collaborative (QuICC) project, research undertaken by third-year students designed to measurably improve patient care. Joseph Choi, MD, PhD, MHA, a Guthrie orthopedic surgeon, was co-author. The students, all completing their third-year rotations at the Guthrie Health System, examined differences between post-surgery patient satisfaction with patients seen in-person and those receiving telemedicine visits.
The study said, “The use of telemedicine visits for postoperative visits are increasingly useful, especially in rural areas. Few studies investigated its use for arthroscopic shoulder patients. This study aims to evaluate patient satisfaction with the use of telemedicine for postoperative clinic visits following an arthroscopic shoulder procedure in a rural setting.”
Student research found that patient satisfaction was not significantly different in several areas, including care by the surgeon, proper addressing of concerns and thoroughness of visit. The conclusion was that, regardless of type of follow up, individuals reported a similar level of satisfaction with both the treatment during their visit and the improvement in their pain and physical function.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.