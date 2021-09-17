Datebooks

FRIDAY NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM program will be held Friday, Sept. 17 at Bradford County Historical Society Museum’s Great Room, 109 Pine St., Towanda. Topic is “Remembering the Historic Williamsport and Elmira Railroad,” presented by Mary Ellen Kunst. Free; donations accepted at the door. The museum opens at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m. Pre-registration required; call (570) 265-2240 or email info@bradfordhistory.com to register.

