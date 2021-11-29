Due to an increase in Covid-19 transmission within the county, Spalding Memorial Library is once again asking patrons to wear masks inside of our building. Thank you for your patience as we work together to keep everyone safe. Please wear a mask inside the library.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible, you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
On Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read stories about hibernation.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. We will read stories about hibernation, sing songs, and do a craft, too.
