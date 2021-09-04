SPALDING MEMORIAL LIBRARY will be closed Sept. 4 and 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
SAYRE PUBLIC LIBRARY will be closed Sept. 4 and 6 for the Labor Day holiday. The library will resume normal library hours at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
FREE COMMUNITY TAKEOUT MEAL will be held Monday, Sept. 6 from 4-5 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre. Takeout only. Menu is hamburger on roll, baked beans, pasta salad, fruit, dessert and beverage. Those wishing a meal for someone not in attendance may come at 4:45 p.m. A small bag of food is available.
INFORMATION SESSION ABOUT CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will be held Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Epiphany School Music Room. Access is through the door at the back of the school. No cost or obligation. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated. For more information or to register for classes, contact John Schoonover at schoonoj@gmail.com.
ATHENS SENIOR CITIZENS CLUB will hold a dish-to-pass lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at noon at Airport Senior Community Center, Pipher Lane (off Cessna Drive, off Pennsylvania Avenue, off Pitney Street), Sayre. Please bring your own table service, beverage and dish to pass. New members welcome. Call Ginny Malone for details at (570) 888-3712.
