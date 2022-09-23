Bradford-Tioga head start receives sweet treats

Children enrolled in the Northeast Bradford 2 classroom of Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. recently got two sweet treats.
The first treat happened when teacher Traci Leiser read them the story “Peeny Butter Fudge” by Toni Morrison and her son Slade.
Peeny Butter Fudge is the story of a mom who leaves her three children with their Nana. During the stay, they play games, hop about in sacks and dance. They also have lunch and make peanut butter fudge. What a mess they make as chocolate covers their clothing, food splatters on the floor, and the cat peers down from the top of the refrigerator with the freezer door open.
Nana shares the cherished family recipe and tells Mom, “My mother taught me/and I taught yours. Don’t ever forget how it’s done /for you will have to pass it on.”
The teaching staff decided that making peanut butter fudge would “pass on” the same tradition as Nana had done with her grandchildren! Bowls and ingredients were gathered. Measuring and mixing happened. Fudge and memories were made! Throughout the process, staff talked with children about the book. What a sweet second treat!
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “...to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org or find us on Facebook.
