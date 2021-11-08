The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 to honor our veterans.
On Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help.
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. We will read stories about owls, sing songs, and do a craft, too.
Saturday Storytime and Block Party will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. We will read stories, sing songs, make crafts, and build with blocks. All ages are invited to attend!
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at (570) 888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today!
Interested in becoming a vendor at our annual Christmas Market? Vendor registration is live until Nov. 15! Download an application from our website or pick one up at the library! Questions? Call the library today! (570) 888-7117!
Join us on Nov. 27 for our 7th annual Christmas Market from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Browse vendors selling Christmas décor to Alpaca products. Do not miss the Mediterranean Tastes food truck that will also be present! A visit from Santa and Ulysses S. Grant! Listen to Ulysses S. Grant at 11:30 a.m. speak about Christmas during the Civil War. Don’t forget about Angel Tree, choose a tag to donate books to local school kids! Happy Holidays!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.