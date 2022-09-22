Births Sep 22, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAYRE — Robert Packer Hospital announced the recent births that took place at the hospital.Born to Kelly and Tyler Brion of Athens, a baby boy, Finnegan John, on Sept. 6.Born to Zowie Dean and Brett Stephenson of Towanda, a baby boy, Jaydin Christopher, on Sept. 6. Born to Abigail and Cody Park of Athens, a baby girl, Ivy Lynn, on Sept. 7.Born to Angel Pallone of Odessa, a baby boy, Qwindarius Maximus Page, on Sept. 8.Born Victoria and Zackary Ekenstierna of Laceyville P.a., a baby girl, Gyda Elizabeth, on Sept. 8.Born to Stacy Owens of Towanda, a baby girl, Arialma, on Sept. 9. Born to Olivia Vary and Trae Cleveland of Elmira, a baby girl, Indie Faye, on Sept. 9.Born to Caitlyn and Aaron Carr of Troy, a baby girl, Gracelyn Skye, on Sept. 10.Born to Marina and Michael Porter of Athens, a baby boy, Archer McBrent, on Sept. 11.Born to Sarah and Devin Shaw of Athens, a baby boy, Grayson Robert, on Sept. 11.Born to Sylvia Rabago Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez Orellana of Wyalusing, a baby girl, Cecilia Angelita, on Sept. 11.Born to Heather and Thomas Hulslander, Jr of Canton, P.a., a baby boy, Kayson Elwood-Gerald, on Sept. 14. 