MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University Concert Choir, under the direction of Peggy Dettwiler, will perform concerts in the region including: the First Baptist Church in Lewisburg, PA, on April 2 at 7:30 p.m.; the Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester, NY, on April 14 at 7 p.m., and then their final concert of the academic year in Mansfield’s Steadman Theatre on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Mansfield is part of Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania.
Emma Richman, from Sayre, sings as an alto in the choir.
Jason Gao, from Athens, sings as a tenor in the choir.
Daniel Teeter, from Sayre, sings as a tenor in the choir.
The program includes works from the Renaissance period by Peter Philips to a composition by Peter de Mets commissioned in 2022. The program will feature the ability of the choir to sing with different choral colors and with overtone singing. Works familiar to most audiences include “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and “What a Wonderful World” made famous by Louis Armstrong. The sixteen-voice Chamber Singers will also share a couple of selections including “The Peace of Wild Things” which is the theme of their concert on Tuesday, April 25, in Steadman Theatre.
The concerts are free and open to the public with an opportunity to donate at the door.
