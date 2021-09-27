MY BROTHER’S KEEPER meets Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.-noon in the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Volunteers welcome to make sleeping bags for the homeless. Anyone interested is welcome; the only basic skill needed is tying a knot. Anyone interested in working or donating, call Pam at (570) 423-1712, Gloria at (570) 888-0885, or the church office at (570) 888-2241.

CLASSES FOR ADULTS WISHING TO LEARN ABOUT THE CATHOLIC FAITH will meet Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Epiphany School Music Room. All are welcome to these no-obligation classes, held each Tuesday. This week’s topic is “God the Father,” presented by John Moliski. Access is through the door at the back of the school; parking available in back of school. Masks are appropriate for those who have not been vaccinated.

VALLEY FOOD PANTRY hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. The Valley Food Pantry provides an emergency supply of food once a month. It is located at 418 Waverly St., Waverly, behind Partners/Smith Brothers Insurance. Anyone living in the Waverly, Athens or Sayre school districts is eligible to come once a month for help.

THE SALVATION ARMY, 314 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, continues to offer free breakfast and food bag every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-10 a.m.

JUST FOR TODAY GROUP (N.A.) meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Red Door Café, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

PRINCIPLES BEFORE PERSONALITIES GROUP (A.A.) meets Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.

