TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 646 Waverly struggled in July with picnics, parties, and the heat, but vowed to make a turnaround in August. The good news was that Hazel was our best loser of the month. She also celebrated a six-week weight loss. She was awarded a check for each accomplishment.
Weekly best losers for July were Sue, Lena, Beth, Lois, Betty and Hazel (2 times). Each of these ladies received a goodie bag filled with quarters and snacks donated by the members.
We encourage our members to keep a weekly food chart. Each week one food chart is drawn for free dues at our next meeting. Our winners for last month were Lena, Tressa, and Kathy. We also give a small cash prize to one monthly winner. Diane won for July.
Each week members contribute a small amount to our HA HA can before weighing in. If their name is drawn for that week and they had a loss, they win the contents of the can. If they did not lose, the club politely says “Ha Ha” and the funds carry over for next week’s potential winner. Unfortunately, there were no winners in July.
Each week the club has a 50/50 drawing with half going to the club and the other half going to a lucky winner. Our winners were Dolores, Kathy, and Sally.
At the end of each month, we draw a lucky member to win the contents of our “Big Can”. Each week, if a member loses weight, they may contribute 25¢ to the Big Can in the hopes that their name will be drawn to win the contents of the whole can. Our lucky winner for July was Lois.
Our club raises funds for our semi-annual banquets with a weekly NO NO food. We ask for a nickel for each day that you eat that food during the week. The No No foods (or drink) for the month were bacon, gum, and wine.
To add extra incentive to reaching our weight loss goals, the club always has one or two contests or challenges going. We have an ongoing Bingo challenge waiting for one member to fill their card with losses.
Our Summer Nails contest is continuing through August 1st. Each week a member maintains or loses, she can color in a fingernail. If she gains or is absent, she must color in a toenail. At the end of the contest, several prizes will be awarded based on points earned for each fingernail colored.
We also completed a team challenge in July. Each week that a member had a loss, they were able to contribute beans to their team’s jar. However, if they had a gain or were absent, they had to donate beans to the other team’s jar. This challenge was a rematch. The String Beans won the first challenge. This time around, the Bean Sprouts were victorious! Each member received a prize that included a can of Beans! Winners were Cara, Carol, Diane, Hazel, Kathy, Lois, Mary Lou, Rosemary, Rosie, Sandy T., and Tressa.
Each week we present programs and activities to encourage and support our members or to just have some fun! We had our monthly Chinese Auction with a Christmas in July theme. We also celebrated The Fourth of July (a week late) with an Independence Day Right-Left game with Dolores winning the grand prize and all members receiving two bonus Chinese Auction tickets and a patriotic hand fan. At the end of the month, we played Mingle Bingle Bingo. Members had to mingle before the meeting to find out who fit the categories on their bingo card. An example of categories included who had a dog (or cat), who had blue (or brown) eyes, who lived in the various Valley towns, who was a grandma, etc. Once the cards were full, we played a couple of games of bingo. Winners included Cara, Sandy T., Tressa, Lois, and Bonnie.
TOPS 646 Waverly is always looking for new members. We offer the extra support you may need to lose your excess weight and to become a healthier you. We meet Monday mornings at the Waverly Methodist Church. Weigh-ins are from 8:20 to 9:10 am with a meeting immediately following weigh-in. TOPS allows anyone to come and observe a meeting for FREE to see if it is a good fit for you. Residents of the Valley area are encouraged to call Beth (607)565-2524 or Sue (570)888-4244 or visit www.tops.org for more information.
TOPS Club Inc was founded more than 70 years ago with thousands of chapters throughout the US and Canada. It is a nonprofit weight-loss support group that offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. TOPS 646 Waverly was formed in 1977.
