More than $134,000 in scholarships are available for students through The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. In 2022, the Foundation awarded scholarships to 42 local students.
CFFT currently administers 58 scholarship funds established to assist students furthering their post-secondary education. “Our robust scholarship program is one of the largest areas of growth in recent years,” says CFTT Board Chair, Thomas Shoemaker. “CFTT is pleased to connect deserving area students from all backgrounds with scholarship awards made possible by our many generous donors.”
Scholarships are available to local high school seniors with plans to continue their education by attending a four-year college or university, community college, or two-year trade or technical school. Because scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations, each has a specific criteria and requirements reflective of the donor’s standards and interests.
For scholarship information and applications please visit www.twintierscf.org.
Below is a listing for students attending Valley area schools:
- Alice Cooper Walker Family Scholarship — $10,100 for multiple awards for students from Waverly Central High School
- Carl & Charlotte Lovejoy Scholarship — $4,100 for students from Waverly Central High School
- Elizabeth Alamo Nursing Scholarship — $500 for students from Waverly Central High School
- Guthrie Federal Credit Union Scholarship — two for $1,000 for students from Waverly, Tioga Central, all Bradford County schools, including parochial and homeschooled students
- Katherine P. Kerrigan Scholarship — two for $9,200 for students of Waverly Central High School
- R. E. Fraley Technology and Engineering Scholarship — two for $625 for students at Waverly Central High School
- Rockman’s Tuxedo Shop-Babe and George Tymoski Scholarship — $500 to a Athens, Sayre and Waverly student
- Tioga Tae Kwon Do Scholarship — up $1,200 for an active student of Tioga Tae Kwon Do
- Wright Family Scholarship — $10,325 for multiple awards for students of Waverly Central High School
- Towanda Musical Society Scholarship — $550 for all Bradford County high schools
- Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative Scholarship — $2,625 to students in Athens, Canton and Troy high schools, high schools in Potter and Tioga counties, Pa., and all private schools and homeschooled students in those districts.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves 5 counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, PA and Tioga County, New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 179 funds valued at over $10.8 million dollars and has awarded over $2.3 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.