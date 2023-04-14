ONEONTA — Markus Brock of Candor, NY, was one of 20 students in SUNY Oneonta’s Marketing Club, OnMark, who traveled to New Orleans last week to attend the 2023 American Marketing Association’s Annual International Collegiate Conference, where they were ranked among the Top 10 Collegiate Chapters of the Year. Brock is studying Business Administration
OnMark received this recognition among 333 competing colleges and universities. Schools are judged based on their accomplishments, with each chapter submitting an annual report detailing their fundraiser events, membership drives, community service, career development workshops, and other AMA competitions in which the club participated throughout the year.
This was an improvement from last year, when OnMark was named one of the Top 15 Collegiate Chapters of the Year at the 2022 conference in Chicago.
“Our team enjoyed competing in marketing competitions, listening to keynote speakers and joining skill-up sessions to improve our overall business skills,” said club president Vito Giambanco, a Business Economics major from Long Island, NY. “Through the hard work of our executive board and our general body, OnMark was able to secure Commendable mention for our Case Competition, Honorable mention for our Marketing week, and placed in the Top 10 internationally amongst all chapters.”
Attendance at the conference was made by possible in part by a grant from the D’Antonio Travel for Excellence Fund.
