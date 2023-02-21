Spalding Memorial Library News
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. All ages are invited!
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about trucks on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, and a craft on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 and 11 a.m. This week we will read truck stories. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
A BIG thank you to the Sayre-Athens Lions Club for their donation to purchase Large Text books! These books have been added to our collection: Uncanny Times by Laura Anne Gilman, The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable true story of Sarah Kidd by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos, Fort Misery by William W. Johnstone, Bone Canyon by Lee Goldberg, and Winter’s End by Paige Shelton.
Interested in trying new food and cooking something different?! Try out our brand new Cookbook Club, contact Meaghann ( mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org) with your interest and you will be assigned a course to prepare. Come to the Library, check out a cookbook and choose a recipe and then bring it to the Cookbook Club meeting on the 2nd Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Questions, call 570-888-7117!
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight (8) other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions! Call 570-888-711
Sayre Public Library News
This Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m., you’ve read the book, now let’s talk about it! The first program in our Spring 2023 Book to Action series, join us as we discuss the events and ideas in The Midnight Library by Matt Haig. Interested in registering to participate? Email Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org or call the library at 570-888-2256 for more information.
Sayre Public Library continues to offer our “stay and play” time Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands — on play time!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen — minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org . Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Save the date – Tuesday Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. for our next Virtual Author Talk! We look forward to seeing you for an invigorating conversation with highly acclaimed author Sadeqa Johnson as she talks about her brand new novel, The House of Eve !
Fifteen — year — old Ruby Pearsall is on track to becoming the first in her family to attend co llege, in spite of having a mother more interested in keeping a man than raising her daughter. But a taboo love affair threatens to pull her back down into the poverty and desperation that has been passed onto her like a birthright. Eleanor Quarles arrived in Washington DC with ambition and secrets. When she meets the handsome William Pride at Howard University, they fall madly in love. But William hails from one of DC’s elite wealthy Black families, and his parents don’t just let anyone into their fold. Eleanor hopes that a baby will make her finally feel at home in William’s family and grant her the life she’s been searching for. But having a baby — and fitting in — is easier said than done. The lives of these two women collide in the most unexpected way as they both face life altering decisions. The House of Eve is a fast — paced, harrowing story that hinges on what it means to be a woman and a mother, and how much one is willing to sacrifice to achieve her greatest goal.
All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl.
Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your convenience!
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “The Vibrant Years,” by Sonali Dev, “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix, and “All the Dark Places,” by Terri Parlato.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888 — 2256 with any questions.
Waverly Free Library News
Story Times are Thursdays at 10:00 a.m. — Babies & Books focuses on movement and music, 10:30 a.m. — Toddler Time focuses on shorter books, music, and group play, and 11:15 a.m. — Story Time focuses on longer books, music, and a craft.
Story Times are a fantastic place for families to learn, play, and get to know each other in a supportive setting. We are thrilled to have Joan from Family Resource Center visit after some of our Toddler Times for extended play and free take-home books.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored and will be held the first Tuesday of each month 4 to 5:30 p.m. Participants must arrive by 5 p.m. to complete the project. Our next Art Club will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 4 to 5:30 p.m., and our project will be a watercolor focused mixed-media process project. February’s Art Club was met with merriment and over a dozen attendees.
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 11 to 12 p.m. Members are currently working on different forms of writing, including memoirs, short stories, poetry, and non-fiction. The club is open to all and leader Pat Miran, who wonderfully encourages all participants, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Congratulations:
Our Young Readers participating in our Winter Reading Challenge have turned in 34 reading logs, for a total of 272 hours spent reading in total! We are incredibly proud of you! Challenge logs will continue to be available for pickup, and can be turned in until March 31. Our Spring Reading Challenge will begin on April 1.
Celebrating Black History Month:
The library is featuring three book displays for Black History Month, including Adult and Young Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction, Middle Grade, and Children’s books. A few titles from these displays include The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris,Coretta Scott King Award-Winner P.S. Be Eleven by Rita Williams Garcia, and Ezra Jack Keats Award-Winner Uptown by Bryan Collier.
Weekly Staff Book Picks in celebration of Black History Month include Becky’s Pick: Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston and Jae’s Pick: Friday I’m in Love by Camyrn Garrett.
Did You Know? The Libby app is accessible with a Waverly Free Library Card, and provides a wide collection of books and audiobooks. Library Staff are available to assist you with getting started. Stop by or call the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341.
