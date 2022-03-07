ATHENS — Due to an increase in COVID-19 transmission within the county, the Spalding Memorial Library is once again asking patrons to wear masks inside of the building.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible to use a hotspot, patrons must certify that they do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if they are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, they certify that they are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Contact the library with any questions.
On Thursday, March 10 at 11 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook page. This week she will read stories about trains.
Grab & Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at 570-888-7117 to reserve a bag, or stop in to pick one up today.
The library is looking for young entrepreneurs, 5-18 years old, to enter the Piranha Pond on June 18. Bring a business idea to see what the local Piranha’s think. Compete against other local young entrepreneurs for a chance to win a cash prize. Call the Library at 570-888-7117 for an application or email mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org. Deadline is May 1, 2022
Join the library for storytime on Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. They will read stories about trains, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
Pick up a kit with supplies to make a leprechaun trap at home. Kits are available to all ages while supplies last.
