SAYRE — Randy and Alissa Merrill, and Ryan Ressler are proud to announce the graduation of their son, Jakeb of Sayre, from Bloomsburg University.

Jakeb graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in business administration. He will attend Bloomsburg University in the fall to pursue his Master’s degree in business adminsitration.

Jakeb graduated from Sayre High School in 2018.

Recommended for you

Load comments