Spalding Memorial Library
Drop in on Wednesday, April 12 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for Kids’ Crafts. We will make rainbow suncatchers! All ages are invited.
Facebook Live Storytime will be held on Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Ms. Jess will livestream stories about April showers on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page.
Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show on Friday, April 14 at 10 and 11 a.m.
This week Ms. Jess will read stories about rainy days. The Puppet Theater will perform at 10 and 11 a.m. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Drop in on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to Noon for Free Build. All ages are invited to build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs!
Waverly Free Library News
We will be hosting a Spring Plant Swap on Tuesday, April 18, 4 to 6 p.m. Bring a plant to swap and receive another plant in return.
It’s National Poetry Month and our annual Poetry Contest has returned! This contest is open to everyone of all ages. To participate, write an original poem in any form and submit it to the library by April 30. Winners will be announced May 10.
We will be hosting a Poetry Reading Tuesday, April 25, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Bring your own original poem to read aloud and share with other local poets.
Reading Programs:
Our Spring Reading Challenge began on April 1 and will continue through May 31.
Packets will continue to be available for pick-up at the library, and online to print at home by visiting http://waverlyfreelibrary.org/spring-reading-info/. Our Winter Reading Challenge brought in 117 logs for a total of 936 hours spent readings and 117 books earned amongst our young readers! Way to go!
This week’s Story Time theme will be “Ducks.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Waddle on over for a quacking good time at our in-person Story Times
Thursday, April 6: Babies & Books at 10 a.m., Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m. Join us for stories, singing, dancing, and a craft. Following some of our Toddler Times, Joan from Family Resource Center will be offering extended play and free books.
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored, open to all ages, and will be held Tuesday, May 2, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Our next project will have both an art and science focus, and members will be painting flower pots and planting seeds.
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting Wednesday, April 26, 11 to Noon. The club is open to everyone of all ages. At the meeting, there will be a presentation of poetry terms with a handout for those who are interested. Pat Miran is the group leader, and has an online blog entitled 2talkhorses.com.
Chess Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all chess experience levels. New to chess? Chess Club members will teach you how to play!
How You Can Help:
We asked and you answered! THANK YOU to our yarn donors! We received enough yarn that we will now be able to add several other yarn crafts, such as macrame, looming, and yarn felting, in addition to our planned yarn painting and crochet classes. We are also currently looking for donations of beads, embroidery thread, and jewelry wire for additional craft programs we would like to offer in the future. Any donations are greatly appreciated!
Did You Know?
We offer ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby app, which is accessible using your Waverly Free Library Card. Library Staff are available to assist you with getting started. Stop by or call the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892 and can be reached at (607) 565-9341. A reminder that the Overdrive app will be discontinued on May 1, so be sure to switch to Libby!
Sayre Public Library News
This Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. we will be holding a Plastic Bag Weaving Workshop. Join us as we reduce, reuse, and recycle in the spirit of Earth Day! Bring your own excess plastic grocery bags (and/or use some of ours) and learn how to keep these common discardable items out of the landfills and transform them into reusable shopping bags.
This Wednesday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m., Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Monster Cars.
On Thursday April 13 at 11:30 a.m. we invite you to visit other cultures through books with the Bilingual Book Club. This month’s sel ection is Strange Pilgrims by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
Participants are welcome to attend either in person or virtual. For more information, contact Heather Manchester, Director, at hmanchester@sayrepl.org or 570-888-2256.
On Thursday April 13 at 6 p.m. there will be a Family Learning Session on Edible Compost.
Families are invited to join us for fun, hands-on (and tasty!) way to learn about composting as we make a model of how composting works with snack food ingredients!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 am. Fifteen-minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
This Friday April 14 at 11 a.m., we will also offer another community technology workshop, “Getting Started with Microsoft Word.” This workshop is for those who are new to Microsoft Word or just want to learn how to use this versatile word processing software. Call the Sayre Public Library at 570 888-2256 or email our Adult Services Librarian Basil at bbacorn@sayrepl.org for more information and to register!
On Saturday April 15 at Noon, teens are invited to join us for a Teen Crochet Time. Come hang out, eat some snacks, and learn crochet basics. All materials will be provided at no cost.
Do you have artwork, jewelry, or handcrafted items that you no longer have a need or space for? Would you like to make a donation of your item to benefit a community organization? Sayre Public Library is seeking donations for their upcoming online auction fundraiser in May. If you would like to donate an item to be included in the auction, please contact the library at 570-888-2256 with details of the item you wish to donate and your contact information, A member of the board of trustees will follow up to see if your item is a good fit for our auction. Please note that all donations must be vetted and no donations will be accepted at the library without prior board approval.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “Worthy Opponents,” by Danielle Steel, “The London Séance Society,” by Sarah Penner, and “The Angel Maker,” by Alex North.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.