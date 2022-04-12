Sayre Public Library will be operating on an adjusted schedule the week of April 11. Tuesday, April 12, the library will be closed for building maintenance and staff training. Wednesday, April 13, the library will be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 14, the library will open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. for our monthly board of trustees meeting. The library will be closed Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday, and open Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sayre Public Library is pleased to announce a return to in person story time in April. Story times will take place on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. with themed stories and a take home craft each week. Space is limited, so email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org to reserve your family a spot. The next available reservation dates are April 13 with a theme of “Bunnies” and April 20 with a theme of “Earth Day.” Be sure to include how many children you are bringing to ensure every child has a take home craft.
We now have a second option for borrowing e-books and audiobooks – Hoopla. Hoopla also includes magazines, comics, movies, and so much more. To get started, just download the Hoopla app, and follow the on screen instructions. Choose “Sayre Public Library” and enter your library card number and phone number that you have on file with us for the Library PIN. If you don’t have a Sayre Public Library card yet, we can assist you with that — just give us a call or stop in.
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes: “The Younger Wife,” by Sally Hepworth, “What Happened to the Bennetts,” by Lisa Scottoline, and “The Book of Cold Cases,” by Simone St. James.
Masks are available to all who enter and we encourage their use to prevent the transmission of COVID. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA, 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the librWary. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
