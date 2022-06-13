Tuesday, June 14:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hosted by the Catholic Community of the Epiphany. All are welcome to enjoy a fresh, hot, homemade meal. Menu includes pork or ham sandwiches with onions and peppers, pasta salad and dessert. Take-out only. Please come to the South Elmer Avenue parking lot entrance to pick up your meal. Please stay in your car and you will be served.
FLAG DAY CEREMONY: The Sayre Elks will hold its annual Flag Day Ceremony at 6 p.m. in Howard Elmer Park. The event will be held at the Elks lodge in case of bad weather. Free meal for attendees will be offered at the Elks following the ceremony. Open to the public. Bring your own chair.
Thursday, June 16:
PANKCAKE BREAKFAST: Hosted by the Valley Active Living Center in United Methodist Church basement, 118 S. Main St., Athens, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Cost is $5. Includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and orange juice. For more info, call 570-888-2387.
COMMUNITY MEAL: Hosted by the St. James Catholic Church in Waverly. Serving will be take out only from the parking lot beginning at 4:30 p.m. as available. Menu is swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn and brownie prepared and served by the North Barton Grange.
Saturday, June 18:
CHEMUNG COUNTY 4-H HORSE’N AROUND: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chemung County Fairgrounds. Games, races, petting zoo and more. All are invited. Cost is $3 per person, or $10 maximum per family. To benefit 4-H riders for equipment for fair. Donations for the SPCA and Second Chance Thoroughbred Rescue will also be accepted.
CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m.. Hosted by the South Creek Lions. Reservations must be received by June 10. Call 570-637-2222. $10 per half. The South Creek Lions Club is located on Route 14 in Gillett. Pa.
FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND ANNUAL CHICKEN BARBECUE: 11 a.m. until gone, Lockwood Volunteer Fire Company. $11 meal includes half chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, roll and bottle of water. Half chicken alone $7.
Monday, June 20:
SALVATION ARMY CHURCH: Located at 351 Fulton St., South Waverly Pa., will host a free community dinner from 4 to 5 p.m. Take-out only. Menu includes hamburger on roll, pasta salad, chips, fruit, dessert and a beverage. Those wishing a dinner for someone not in attendance should come at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 21:
THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY AUDOBON: invites the public to join them for a picnic and bird walk at 6 p.m. at the White Wagon Boat Launch Pavilion on the Chemung River, 153 White Wagon Rd, Waverly, NY, behind the CVS distribution center. For more information contact 607-425-7426.
A CAREGIVER’S GUIDE TO FINANCES: 1 to 2 p.m., Waverly Historical Society, 437 Chemung St. Hosted by Tioga Opportunities Inc. as an education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. Join us to learn about the costs of caregiving and the benefits of early planning, how to avoid financial abuse and fraud, start a conversation about finances, assess financial and legal needs, and find support. This presentation is free to the public, but reservations are required. Please call 607-687-4120 to reserve your seat.
Thursday, June 23:
FREE COMMUNITY MEAL: 4:30 to 6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly NY. Meal includes: pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, applesauce and brownies. This will be take-out only. Meals will be distributed according to the number of people in the car. Seconds will be available starting at 5:15 p.m., depending on available supply. ALL ARE WELCOME.
Saturday, July 16:
FOURTH ANNUAL QUINCEY’S CAUSE RIDE: Hosted by Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre. Kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. For more information about the event and its cause, check out the event’s Facebook page, or contact Samantha Lantz at 607-742-5494 for sponsorship information.
Sunday, Aug. 7:
PICNIC IN THE PARK AND VBS CARNIVAL: 4 to 6 p.m., Muldoon Park, Waverly. Music, games, food, fun and more. Includes visits from police and fire departments. Everyone is invited to attend. Hosted by Waverly First Baptist Church, Waverly United Methodist Church, Milan United Methodist Church, Blessed Trinity Parish, and St. James Catholic Church. Call 607-565-9593 for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 25:
WAVERLY COMMUNITY USED BOOK SALE: Will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church on Chemung Street. This yearly sale is sponsored by the Methodist Men. If you wish to donate books in good condition, bring them to the church any Wednesday between 9:30 and 11 a.m. A scheduling call to the church at 607-565-8650 would be appreciated. Please no Reader’s Digest or encyclopedia sets.
