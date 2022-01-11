January is National Bath Safety Month! In honor of this month-long celebration of bath safety and awareness, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is providing information and training on good health and safety practices through classroom activities, parent trainings, newsletters and informational fliers.
Throughout the month of January, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is reminding everyone to take part in National Bath Safety Month.
Before you grab the bubble bath make sure you take a few precautionary measures to prevent an accident from happening to you or a loved one. Preventing bathroom accidents is easy if you take the right precautions with these 4 tips:
#1. Stay with your child. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children 4 and under always have a parent or caregiver present when they are near water, including the tub.
#2. Prevent Slips. Young children do not have the coordination or strength to hold steady if they lose their balance. Affix a slip-resistant plastic mat that suctions to the bottom of the tub and make sure the throw rug outside the tub does not slide when stepped on. Consider installing a grab-bar for kids to hold onto when stepping in and out of the bath.
#3. Test the temperature. Always wait until the tub is finished filling up before placing your child in the water, as the temperature can change. Set your home’s water heater to deliver water no hotter than 120 degrees to lower the risk of scalding. If you don’t have control over the heater, buy an anti-scald device that attaches to the faucet.
#4. Beware of sharp edges. Use a rubber cover for the faucet head and drape a towel over metal rails for shower doors when your child is in the bath. Make sure any glass shower doors are made of shatterproof glass. Avoid bath toys with hard edges or points that could be hazardous if your child falls onto them.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is committed to promoting health and safety practices in the classroom with the children and within the families’ homes; parent education empowers families to grow and thrive. Parents enrolled in the Head Start program are offered trainings and resources on a regular basis.
This year, to recognize the importance of bath safety during the month of January, each family will receive a color changing rubber duck to ensure the water temperature is just right and serve as a symbol to stay aware of other potential safety hazards in the bathroom.
For more information about Bradford-Tioga Head Start, call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org, or find them on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.