SCRANTON — Angela R. Hudock of Sayre was among the Five University of Scranton students who were selected as 2022 Sanofi US Excellence in STEM Scholars, which provided support for the students’ summer independent research projects.
The grant received from Sanofi, which totaled $20,000, supported research and professional development of the five undergraduate students involved in STEM programs. In addition, the support provided stipends to help the students purchase consumables, such as chemicals, specialized software or disposable laboratory supplies, needed in carrying out their summer research.
Studies have shown that students who engage in an independent research project are more likely to complete their STEM majors, graduate, and develop a path to achieve their academic and career goals.
Hudock, a Presidential Scholar at Scranton, is a biochemistry, cell and molecular biology major and a member of the University’s Magis Honors Program in STEM. She is working with her faculty mentors, Michael Fennie, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry, and Katherine Stumpo, Ph.D., associate professor of chemistry, on her research project entitled: “Chemical, Physiological, and Behavioral Assessment of Zebrafish Embryo Exposure to Neonicotinoid Pesticide Clothianidin.”
Faculty members at Scranton often include undergraduate students in their academic projects. The University’s Faculty Student Research Program also supports undergraduate student participation in research. In addition, students participating in the University’s Honors Program and the Magis Honors Program in STEM work with faculty mentors on research projects.
Sanofi is a global pharmaceutical company that is involved in the research, development, marketing and manufacturing of various medicines and vaccines. Every year, Sanofi offers multiple grants to nonprofit organizations and educational institutions that are working to advance participation in STEM fields.
The University of Scranton is a Jesuit university located in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
