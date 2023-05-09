Spalding Memorial Library News
Spalding Memorial Library is excited to continue our first Senior Series! Join us for our next presentation in our ten week series for local seniors and their caregivers on May 8th!
We will welcome our fourth presenter Darci Baird and other Financial Planners from C&N Bank on May 8 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.! They will be a part of a panel discussing tax planning! Next week, May 15, we will welcome Abigail Pasko from Sayre Healthcare Skilled Nursing!
Need a step up from the Personal Care Center? Come listen to information about admission information, skilled nursing, and other relevant points! Other presenters in following weeks will be Veterans Services, the Social Security Administration, Sayre Healthcare Center, and more! Questions, call 570-888- 7117!
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help! We hope to see you there!
Drop in on Wednesday, May 10 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for Kids’ Crafts. We will be making vases using mason jars and tissue paper. All ages are invited!
Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show on Friday, May 12 at 10 and 11 a.m.
This week Ms. Jess will read Mother’s Day stories. The Puppet Theater will perform at 10 and 11 a.m. We will have playtime after the 11 a.m. session.
Stop in on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon for Free Build. All ages are invited to build with LEGOs, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs!
Waverly Free Library News
Our annual Poetry Contest judges are hard at work reading your submissions and making a decision. The winners will be announced May 10. Stay tuned!
Reading Programs:
There is still time to join our Spring Reading challenge. We have a bit of a competition going between our participants, and can’t wait to see who turns in the most reading logs. Keep up your love of reading and fantastic reading habits! Packets are available for pick-up at the library, and online to print at home by visiting http://waverlyfreelibrary.org/spring-reading-info/. All reading logs are due by May 31.
This week’s Story Time theme will be “Mother’s Day.” Our Facebook Live Story Time will be Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Toddler Time at 10:30 a.m., and Story Time at 11:15 a.m. We are canceling Babies and Books at this time. We invite participants to join our toddler group.
During our story time group we are pleased to announce we will be introducing basic music theory to the children!
Clubs:
Arts Club is library-sponsored, open to all ages, and will be held Tuesday, May 9, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Our next project will combine art and science with painting flower pots and planting seeds. Please note the date change.
Chess & Checkers Club is patron-lead and meets every Tuesday at 2 p.m. This club is open to all experience levels and ages, and members are happy to teach new players.
Writing Club is patron-lead and will be meeting on Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members will be sharing their personal writing and discussing various forms of writing.
Sayre Public Library News
On Tuesday, May 9 at 6 p.m. we will be hosting an evening with James and Kathy Higgins as they share their knowledge of and personal experiences with the rare genetic disorder, Li — Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS). James will be reading from and discussing his book, Since You Asked, of which all profits are donated to several LFS charities. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the author.
On Wednesday May 10 at 10:30 a.m. Sayre Public Library will be having another session of Story Time! We welcome parents, grandparents, caregivers, and children of all ages to come listen to stories, sing songs, and do activities and crafts related to our weekly theme. This week the theme is Trains!
At 8 p.m. on Wednesday May 10 we will be hosting another one of our Virtual Author Talks. Join us as celebrity comedian and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jena Friedman discusses her debut collection “Not Funny : Essays on Life, Comedy, Culture, Et Cetera.” All Virtual Author Talks can be accessed for free via the Sayre Public Library website or at the web address https://libraryc.org/sayrepl. Can’t make the talk at the scheduled time? All talks are archived on our website portal and can be accessed at your c onvenience!
On Thursday May 11 at 11:30 a.m. we invite you to visit other cultures through books with the Bilingual Book Club. This month’s selection is Once I Was You by Maria Hinojosa. Participants are welcome to attend either in person or virtual. For m ore information, contact Heather Manchester, Director, at hmanchester@sayrepl.org or 570 — 888 — 2256.
This Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m., join us for a special program, “Munchies with Mamas.” Mamas are mamas no matter how that happens. If you are a Mom, Grandmom, Aunt Mom, Stepmom, Adoptive Mom, Foster Mom, or any Mom we welcome you to join in! This is a time for all the Moms t o get together with their kids and to make connections with other moms and kids. Plus it is a great way to bond with your child. There will be light refreshments, advice/tip sharing, story time, plus a take away project.
Also on Saturday May 13 at 2 p.m. we will be holding another session of LEGO club. Youth of all ages are invited to come build with us!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen — minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk — ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.