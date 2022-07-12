The Bradford County Library presents Kenneth J. Serfass, Gunnery Sgt. USMC, (retired) as General U.S. Grant, discussing “The Dynamic Friendship of Grant and Sherman” on Saturday, July 23, at 10 a.m., sponsored by the Friends of the Bradford County Library.
“We were as brothers, I the older man in years, he the higher in rank.” A most extraordinary friendship that helped bring to an end the civil war. Upon meeting at West Point, senior cadet William T Sherman brands junior cadet Ulysses S. Grant, “Uncle Sam” to his “Cump”, beginning a friendship which lasts their whole lives. Parting ways from West Point, they were destined to combine their talents in the western theater to turn the war to the Union’s favor, bringing Grant east to lead all the federal armies for President Lincoln.
Coming together at the Battle of Shiloh in April of 1862, and through the relief of Chattanooga in November of 1863, this winning team grew close in trust and in confidence that each could anticipate the other’s actions, but not always their thoughts. The deeper the friendship grew, the more successful they were, creating a bond that withstood the trials of leadership both would endure.
General Grant will speak with great affection and admiration for his close friend and comrade in arms about their meeting, and subsequent reunion that forges one of the most successful partnerships in military history. Their military lives intertwined with their family lives at times, giving them an even stronger bond, which includes their families that sustain them through failures and success.
Sit down with U.S. Grant to hear about this amazing friendship built in trust and mutual respect, which lasts even beyond the end of the civil war.
Gunnery Sgt. Kenneth J. Serfass was born in Bethlehem, Pa. A U.S. Marine since 1984, his final tour was with the First Marine Division Band during Operation Iraqi Freedom, retiring from the Marine Corps in July of 2004 to become a music teacher.
Ken is a first-person impressionist with nearly 50 years of study of his childhood hero, U.S. Grant. As a full-time professional living historian portraying Ulysses S. Grant, he presents between 11 and 23 appearances each month. In 2015 he was invited to join The Federal Generals Corps, a living history club hosting first person impressions of many of the most well-known Union generals in the American Civil War, to be their “Ulysses S. Grant.”
Entertaining and educational, Ken’s work has generated a great following of supporters who share his love of American history and the attributes of positive role models throughout our national past. It is with a profound honor that he tells the story of one of America’s greatest military leaders. Ken takes it very seriously to reaffirm Grant’s place of honor among the most respected people of our nation’s history.
This program is free and open to the public. The Bradford County Library is located on Route 6, one mile west of Burlington. Please call the Library at 570-297-2436 for more information.
