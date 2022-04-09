WAVERLY — The Waverly United Methodist Church has announced its schedule for Easter week.

  • Wednesday April 13, at 11:30 a.m. — Disciple Bible Study
  • Thursday April 14, at 7 p.m. — Maundy Thursday Service
  • Friday April 15, at noon — Good Friday Cross Walk
  • Sunday April 17, 9:30 a.m. — Easter Sunday Service.

The Waverly United Methodist Church is located at 158 Chemung St. in Waverly.

