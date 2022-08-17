SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:
Zeshan Anwar, MD, MHA, FACP, SFHM is a board-certified fellowship-trained physician who joins Guthrie as the new System Chief Hospitalist with a clinical interest in hospital medicine. Dr. Anwar completed his education at King Edward Medical College in Lahore, Pakistan, a residency at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center-Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, N.Y., and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Jonathan Harrison, MD is a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center with clinical interests in brain tumors, lung, breast and prostate cancer, and hematologic malignancies. Dr. Harrison completed his education and residency at the University of Illinois in Chicago, Ill. and a fellowship at the University of Michigan Hospitals in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dr. Harrison is board-certified in internal medicine, hematology and oncology. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Harrison, please call 607-937-3100.
Sikder Syeed Al Hassan, MD joins Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital as a hospitalist with a clinical interest in hospital medicine. Dr. Hassan completed his education at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College in Sylhet, Bangladesh and a residency at Nuvance Health, Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Shraddha Jatwani, MD is a board-certified rheumatologist in Sayre with clinical interests in rheumatoid arthritis, lupus and inflammatory joint disease. Dr. Jatwani completed her education at Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India, both a residency and fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and is board-certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Jatwani, please call 866-488-4743.
Benjamin L. Kober, DO is a board-certified emergency medicine physician at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital. Dr. Kober completed his education at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo. and a residency at Inspira Health Network in Vineland, N.J. He is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
Carlo M. de Luna, MD is a board-certified neurologist in Sayre and Tunkhannock with clinical interests in brain tumors, spine and spinal cord disorders, and complex pain. Dr. de Luna completed his education at the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences in Buffalo, N.Y., a residency at Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y., and is certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. de Luna, please call 570-887-3040.
Tejaswini Maganti, MD joins the internal medicine team in Sayre. She completed her education at Sri Venkateswara Medical College, NTR University of Health Sciences in Tirupati, India and a residency at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Maganti, please call 866-488-4743.
Christine McCarty, MD, FACS is a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon in Sayre with clinical interests in complex coronary revascularization, aortic surgery and mitral surgery. Dr. McCarty completed her education, residency and fellowship at the Medical College of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa., and is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. McCarty, please call 866-488-4743.
Mohammad Anwar Noory, MD is a board-certified pathologist in Sayre. He completed his education at Cerrahpasa Faculty of Medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, a residency at Rutger Health/Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, N.J., and a fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, Pa., He is certified by the American Board of Pathology.
Mandy Cunningham, CRNP joins the otolaryngology team in East Corning with clinical interests in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery and disorders of the ear. She completed her education at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Mandy, please call 866-488-4743.
Brittney Gaethle, DNP, CRNA joins the anesthesiology team at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. She completed her education at the University of Scranton in Scranton, Pa. and is certified by the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists.
Estela Gumina, FNP-C joins the walk-in care team at Ithaca City Harbor. She completed her education at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Alexis L. Jayne, PA-C joins the emergency medicine teams at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Guthrie Corning Hospital. She completed her education at the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Leandra Johnson, AGNP-C joins the urology teams in Sayre, East Corning and Big Flats with clinical interests in general urology, overactive bladder and urinary incontinence. Leandra completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Leandra, please call 866-488-4743.
Michaela Konzman, PT, DPT is a physical therapist at Ithaca City Harbor with clinical interests in sports medicine, orthopedics and Parkinson’s Disease. She completed her education at Arcadia University in Glenside, Pa. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Michaela, please call 866-488-4743.
Julie Lynch-Raymond, AGNP-C joins the Guthrie Corning Cancer Center as a certified adult-gerontology nurse practitioner with clinical interests in breast cancer, cancer genetics, and palliative medicine. Julie completed her education at Keuka College in Keuka Park, N.Y. She is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Julie, please call 607-937-3100.
E. Joe McDonald, Jr., DPT is a physical therapist in Big Flats with clinical interests in orthopedics, back injuries and vestibular rehabilitation. He completed his education at SUNY Binghamton in Binghamton, N.Y. and SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, N.Y. He is currently welcoming new patients. If you would like to make an appointment with Joe, please call 866-488-4743.
