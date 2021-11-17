ATHENS – The Valley Active Living Center, 118 S. Main St., Athens, will be holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 9:30-11 a.m.

The breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and orange juice, all for $5. All proceeds will directly benefit activities of the Valley Active Living Center.

For more information, call the Valley Active Living Center at (570) 888-2387.

