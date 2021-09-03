The Family Resource Centers in Tioga County has announced that “Discipline is Not a Dirty Word,” a six-week virtual class designed to support parents and caregivers in raising their children, will begin Sept. 13.
These include focusing on “do” instead of “don’t” statements; detecting feelings and needs; giving choices; changing the environment; and setting limits that ensure safety in a loving and firm way. Each participant will be given a zoom link upon registration.
There is no cost to attend. Sessions will be held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Oct. 25 (except Oct. 11) from 5-6 p.m.
Please register before Sept. 7 by contacting Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or Jes49@cornell.edu.
