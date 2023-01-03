Waverly Free Library News
Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events.
We are hoping to grow our newest program “Babies & Books.” This is a weekly program held on Thursdays at 10 a.m. It is a modified version of Toddler Time with more focus on music and movement.
Toddler Time is held weekly on Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. We plan to continue the format as usual with shorter books, music, and group play.
Story Time is held weekly on Thursdays at 11:15 a.m. Join us for longer books, music, and a craft. The theme for this upcoming week at our story time events is “Penguins!”
Our winter reading program will begin on Jan. 1. Packets for winter reading are now available The Chess Club will be meeting every Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call at 607-565-9341 or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth Street, Waverly, NY 14892.
Sayre Public Library News
Who is ready to write? Our monthly Writers’ Workshop has changed up for the new year and we are happy to introduce our new Writing Club in its place! Same time, same place! We hope to have you join us on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Sayre Public Library! Our first meeting is Jan. 3, 2023! Bring a friend!
Sayre Public Library will be pausing our Story Time for the month of January (while we reinvent it!). In its place we will be offering “stay and play” time Wednesday’s at 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 4. Come join our youth librarian, Miss Gwen, for some hands-on play time!
Sayre Public Library also offers One-on-one Tech Time weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. Fifteen -minute time slots may be reserved by calling the library, stopping in, or emailing bbacorn@sayrepl.org. Walk-ins are also welcome! Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and your questions and we will try to help you out!
Sayre Public Library’s Adult Book Club will be meeting on Monday Jan. 9 at 5 p.m. This month’s selection is “Bear Town,” by Fredrik Backman. New members are always welcome!
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2023. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction includes “A Quiet Life,” by Ethan Joella, “The Bingo Hall Detectives,” by Jonathan Whitelaw, “The Circus Train,” by Amita Parikh and “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny.
Sayre Public Library is open for service Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We are located at 122 South Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at (570)888-2256 with any questions.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.