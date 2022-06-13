ATHENS — The Spalding Memorial Library recently announced news and updates for the week of June 13.
There are “Oceans of Possibilities” at Spalding Memorial Library this summer. Register for our summer reading program by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org and clicking on “Reading Programs” or stop in at the library to pick up a paper reading log. Log the time your child spends reading, completing activities, and attending library programs to earn free books and prizes. Children earn one point for each minute they spend reading. Each time they reach 100 points, they earn a free book. When they reach 500 points, they can choose a prize from the treasure chest and print a completion certificate, too. The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 and is open to children and teens from birth to age 18. For more information, call the library at 570-888-7117 and follow Spalding Memorial Library on Facebook.
Drop in on Tuesday, June 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. for Kids’ Crafts. We will make sea creature crafts including a paper bowl jellyfish.
On Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., the Threads group meets. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on and share with the group. Advice is often given on different techniques. Those wishing to learn a new skill are welcome to come in for help
Enjoy a relaxing evening in the library garden with the music of “Piano Notes.” This is a recurring event, happening on the second Tuesday of the month throughout the warm weather season. Bring a chair, and a beverage, and take in some music amidst a picturesque riverbank setting. Vanessa Woodring of “Piano Notes” is an accomplished musician and artist who enjoys playing myriad genres of music. Her main instrument is piano, but she is also adapt at flute and vocals and she experiments with other instruments as well. She is an emotive entertainer you will certainly enjoy.
Join us on Wednesday, June 15 at 2 p.m. for the Ancient Undersea Reptile Show and Fossil Dig! Explore life in the ancient seas 70 million years ago with a fun-filled game show, a touch of magic, and show and tell with rare fossils including prehistoric bugs. After the show, we will dig for fossils.
On Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m., Ms. Jess will livestream stories and songs on the Spalding Memorial Library Facebook Page. This week we will read The Pout-Pout Fish and other fish stories.
Grab and Go Storytime Bags are available at the library while supplies last. Each bag contains all of the storytime crafts for the month. Call the library at 570-888-7117 to reserve a bag for your child, or stop in to pick one up today.
Join us for storytime at the library on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. We will read The Pout-Pout Fish and other fish stories, sing songs, and make a craft. We will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. storytime. No registration is required, and all ages are invited.
The Spalding Memorial Library and eight other libraries of Bradford County have T-Mobile / Franklin T9 Mobile Hotspots available through Emergency Connectivity Grant funding until June 30, 2022. To be eligible you must certify that you do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and that if you are borrowing a Wi-Fi hotspot, you certify that you are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program. Please contact the Library if you have any questions.
