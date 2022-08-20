WAVERLY — Waverly Free Library is excited to announce its upcoming events.
Summer reading is into the second month. We hope you are enjoying “Oceans of Possibilities. View our event on Facebook or call the library for more information.
Tuesday story times are continuing at Muldoon Park beginning at 10:10 a.m. Bring a chair, a blanket, or a beach towel and join us in the park. All ages are welcome to attend. Along with reading books, we will continue to learn sign language based on our weekly themes. Story times are filled with music and a take-home craft. Virtual story times are Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Can’t make it to Tuesday story time? You can catch the same themed story time on Fridays at Muldoon Park for the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Farmer’s Market! Friday story times begin at 11 a.m.
Toddler Time is our new and growing popular program. This event is held weekly on Thursdays at 10:10 a.m. in person only. Toddler time is run similarly to story time but with shorter books and concludes with group play. If you and anyone you know has a little one that may not be quite ready to sit still for a story time, no worries, bring them to toddler time. Babies are also encouraged to attend. Sign language is also taught at toddler time and a take-home craft is provided as well.
The theme for this coming week at story and toddler time is “Recycling.”
The Waverly Free Library is excited to announce we are partnering with Tioga Tae Kwon Do and Master Tiffany for introduction classes to be held on Fridays following story time at Muldoon Park. This program is for ages 3 and up. Adults are invited to participate as well. Please wear comfortable clothing, sneakers, and bring water. Permission forms are to be completed by a parent or guardian prior to participation. Forms are available at the library and Tioga Taekwondo.
Great news — we are pleased to offer art clubs for children and teens. We are pleased to announce two more clubs this month, an anime/manga club which will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. and a gaming club which will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. Check our Facebook events for more information or call the library.
Music is in the air, and we are looking to hold a drumming event in September. If you have any empty cans that may be donated to the library, we would greatly appreciate it. Any questions, ask Janine for more details. We also are excited to offer two upcoming chances to catch the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes. On Tuesday, August 23rd, immediately following story time at 11:00a.m. the orchestra will be presenting a harp concert “Tales of the Deep.” Thursday, August 25th the Woodwind Quintet will be back in Muldoon Park for “Hansel and Gretel.”
Did you know that with a Waverly Free Library card, you can access a wide collection of books on the Libby app? If you are unfamiliar with the app and how it works, please give us a call at 607-565-9341 or stop by the library for more information. We are located at 18 Elizabeth St, Waverly, NY 14892.
