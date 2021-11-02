Sayre:
Upcoming events at Sayre Public Library:
This Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m., local author and founder of Susquehanna River Archaeological Center Deb Twigg will share her latest research, Spanish Hill, as it relates to the nation of Caroantouan. The program will begin with a recording of Twigg’s presentation at the Chenango chapter of NY Archaeology and will be followed by a live Q&A with Twigg. This event will be held over Zoom — contact acaplan@sayrepl.org for information on how to access this virtual program.
This Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Make-Your-Own-Bookmark adult craft bags will be available for pickup at the library. Email acaplan@sayrepl.org to reserve a bag.
This Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m. will be a virtual story hour on Zoom. This week’s story hour theme is “Pets!” Join Ms. Shelley for fun interactive stories and activities. Take home craft packs that feature four crafts that go with this month’s story hour themes are available for pickup in the vestibule of the library. For Zoom link, email scowder@sayrepl.org.
This Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. will be Advanced Tech Tips with Tim Clines from Sayre Computer. Do you have a laptop computer, tablet, e-reader or phone? Are you wondering how to access all of its many features? Bring it into the library and ask away! If you do not have your own computer or device, library computers are always available to expand your knowledge of current technology. We can help you learn how to set up and access email, send photos, search and find websites, and assist with many other technology functions and tools. (Basic Tech Time will also be available on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.)
This Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m., Ms. Shelley will offer “Spanish Sessions,” featuring basic language lessons for kids via Zoom. For Zoom link, check the library’s Facebook page or email Ms. Shelley at scowder@sayrepl.org.
This Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m., Sayre Public Library will host a virtual information session on Learning Libby. Libby is an app that can be downloaded for free from the Apple App or Google Play store, or via the Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge browser, and used to access thousands of e-books and audiobooks with a valid library card, all at no cost to the user. Email acaplan@sayrepl.org for the link to this virtual information session.
The library’s book club will meet on Monday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. in the library. This month’s selection is “The Silent Sister,” by Diane Chamberlain. For more information, call the library at 570-888-2256.
Recognizing that Sayre Public Library exists upon the ancestral and traditional land of the Susquehannock people, the Sayre Public Library is now featuring an exhibit, “History of Indigenous People in Bradford County,” with excerpts of written works from the library’s local history collection along with Native American artifacts on loan from Tioga Point Museum. Located in the main area of the library, the exhibition will be on display through Nov. 11 during normal hours of operation. For more information, please contact Heather Manchester, Director, or Annie Caplan, Adult Services Librarian, at 570-888-2256 or acaplan@sayrepl.org.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New fiction titles include: “As the Wicked Watch,” by Tamron Hall, “The Party Crasher,” by Sophie Kinsella, and “2 Sisters Detective Agency,” by James Patterson.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. — 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.
The library is located at 122 South Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa. 18840. Like the library’s page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library.
