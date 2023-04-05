BTHS recognizes April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and was created to help families and communities recognize the importance of working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. helps families throughout the program year, through training, resources and materials, community connections as well as by continually encouraging positive interactions and connections. Beginning in September, at parent meetings and playgroups, Family Advocates and Family Partners start by showing family members how to recognize and tips to prevent child abuse.
Staff consistently provide families with opportunities to bond and interact as a family. Throughout the program, children and families had a chance to interact in a positive manner by making gingerbread houses; planting flowers, making heart collages, etc. with each other. Positive interactions are one way to proactively prevent abuse, as it keeps families focused. It also helps families to develop appropriate coping skills and parenting techniques.
This month and throughout the year, Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is encouraging all individuals and organizations to play a role in making every community a better place for children and families. By ensuring we as parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to care for our children.
Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. is a federal and state funded program with two components. The Head Start component focuses on early childhood education centered on promoting school readiness for children ages three to five, in a preschool setting. The Early Head Start component is a weekly home visiting program that provides comprehensive child development and family support services to pregnant women, children age birth to age 3, and their families. Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.’s mission is “…to provide exceptional, educational opportunities and high quality, supportive services which empower children and families to grow and thrive.” For more information call 570-638-1400, visit www.bradfordtiogahs.org, or find us on Facebook.
